Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $260.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $262.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

