Wells Fargo & Company Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $206.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.35.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.