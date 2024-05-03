Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.53.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Wendy’s has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.