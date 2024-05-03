Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Wendy's Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy's

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 180,772 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 159.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

