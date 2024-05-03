West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

