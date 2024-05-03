West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.16. 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,437. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

