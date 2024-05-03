West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,531,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,714,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

