Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

