Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.