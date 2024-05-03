Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 2,008 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,403,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

