Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. 1,213,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,885. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

