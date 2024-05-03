Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 255,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 32,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,348,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,478,117. The firm has a market cap of $239.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.