Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,251,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,667 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 251,269 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 141,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,603. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

