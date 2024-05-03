Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,358 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 65,123 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 164,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.83. 255,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -330.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

