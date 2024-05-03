Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $807,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,988 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 270,509 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,083,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.