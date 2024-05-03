Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $868,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 156.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 2,883,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,575,013. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

