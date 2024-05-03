Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $891,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,206.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,688. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

