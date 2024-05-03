Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $944,000 Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Primis Financial worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 77.0% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,408.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $91,631 in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 5,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

