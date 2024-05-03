Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $962,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,387. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

