Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,270. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.60. 364,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

