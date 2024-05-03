Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 13,037 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rogco LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,795. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $1,754,564.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,323.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.