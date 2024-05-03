Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 13,975 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 140,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,088. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

