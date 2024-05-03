Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 72,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,442. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

