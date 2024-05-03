Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,923 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $36.52. 1,554,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,769. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 127.14%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

