Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $23,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,632,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

