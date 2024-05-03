Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 823,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

