William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for eXp World in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. eXp World has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

