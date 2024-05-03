William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Qiagen in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 621,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 257,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.