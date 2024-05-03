William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Coursera in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coursera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $584,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 737,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $584,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 737,641 shares in the company, valued at $12,156,323.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,314. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 41.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4,271.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 179,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

