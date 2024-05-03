William Blair Weighs in on F5, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for F5 in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

View Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $166.07 on Friday. F5 has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,633. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.