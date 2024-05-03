Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.56. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $396.00.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

