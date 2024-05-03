Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $398.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $375.00 to $398.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WING. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

Wingstop stock opened at $381.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.56. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $396.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

