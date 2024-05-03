WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $9.07 on Monday. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the first quarter worth about $683,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 5.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,354 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.