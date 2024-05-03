Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.