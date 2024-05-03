Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
Wolverine World Wide Price Performance
WWW stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
