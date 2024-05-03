Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.030 EPS.
Workiva Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Workiva stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. Workiva has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $116.00.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
