Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given New GBX 595 Price Target at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.
Workspace Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of WKP traded up GBX 7.84 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 520.84 ($6.54). 87,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.10. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 449.20 ($5.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 617 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £999.54 million, a P/E ratio of -442.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.
Workspace Group Company Profile
