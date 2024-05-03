Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given New GBX 595 Price Target at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Workspace Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WKP traded up GBX 7.84 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 520.84 ($6.54). 87,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.10. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 449.20 ($5.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 617 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £999.54 million, a P/E ratio of -442.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

