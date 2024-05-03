Xai Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.78 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xai has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $195.78 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.71845247 USD and is up 7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $10,493,320.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

