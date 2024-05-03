XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

XPEL Price Performance

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.84. XPEL has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in XPEL by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,657,000 after buying an additional 737,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPEL by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $12,780,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

