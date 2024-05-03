XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.
XPEL Price Performance
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.84. XPEL has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
