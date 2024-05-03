Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

