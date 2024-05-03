Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.52. 100,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,992. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $146.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

