Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.71-5.81 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

