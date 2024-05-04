1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.90 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a PE ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

