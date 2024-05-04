1,282 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,456. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

