2U’s (TWOU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.31.

2U Trading Up 26.6 %

TWOU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,150. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

