3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Sets New 1-Year High at $340.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.25), with a volume of 834879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.21).

3i Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.39.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.