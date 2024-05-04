5,086 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,240,000 after buying an additional 1,725,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after buying an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,304,000 after buying an additional 1,441,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. 7,463,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455,814. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

