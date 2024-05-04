6,247 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 635.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,941,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

