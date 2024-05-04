6,264 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 22,022 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 682,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

