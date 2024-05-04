675,336 Shares in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

EVLV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,249. The company has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

