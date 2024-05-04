8,325 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

